Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Keron King signals the pilots of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter during preflight preparations aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Anzio in the Atlantic Ocean, March 30, 2015. The Anzio is en route to Scotland to participate in Joint Warrior, a U.K.-led multinational training exercise. The MH-60R Seahawk is attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 48.

SEAHAWK SLANT

