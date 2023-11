STRATOFORTRESS FUEL

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress receives fuel from a New Hampshire Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker near the eastern coast of Canada, April 2, 2015. The B-52H was returning home after supporting Polar Growl, a U.S. Strategic Command-directed mission to the Arctic and North Sea regions. The B-52H Stratofortress is assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, La.