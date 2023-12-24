TACTICAL POSITIONS

Left to right: U.S. Army Spc. Simon Saliba, 1st Lt. David A. Poole and Sgt. Timothy Dehaas obtain tactical security positions as fellow soldiers move toward their objective during a live-fire exercise in Romania, April 8, 2015. The purpose of the exercise is to demonstrate unit capabilities to Romanian military counterparts in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve South. The soldiers are assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment.