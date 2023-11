NIGHT JUMP

As seen through a night-vision device, U.S. and British paratroopers jump during Combined Joint Operational Access Exercise 15-01 on Fort Bragg, N.C., April 13, 2015. The U.S. paratroopers are assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and the British paratroopers are assigned to the 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, 16 Air Assault Brigade.