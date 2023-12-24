QUICK REST

Quick, a military working dog, rests next to his owner, Marine Corps Cpl. Gerard V. Scparta, after successfully completing a vehicle search during Exercise Desert Scimitar 2015 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif, April 9, 2015. Scparta, a military policeman and dog handler, and Quick are assigned to 1st Law Enforcement Battalion, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.