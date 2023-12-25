An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Cmdr. Maurice Buford, left, Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Crandall, right, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Danian Douglas stand in front of President Abraham Lincoln's tomb in Springfield, Ill., April 15, 2015, during an event to mark the 150th anniversary of Lincoln's assassination. Crandall is a cryptologic technician. Sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln also participated in ceremonies at Ford's Theater and President Lincoln's Cottage in Washington, D.C.

LINCOLN COMMEMORATION

Navy Cmdr. Maurice Buford, left, Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Crandall, right, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Danian Douglas stand in front of President Abraham Lincoln's tomb in Springfield, Ill., April 15, 2015, during an event to mark the 150th anniversary of Lincoln's assassination. Crandall is a cryptologic technician. Sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln also participated in ceremonies at Ford's Theater and President Lincoln's Cottage in Washington, D.C.

Photo Gallery