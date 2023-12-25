LINCOLN COMMEMORATION

Navy Cmdr. Maurice Buford, left, Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Crandall, right, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Danian Douglas stand in front of President Abraham Lincoln's tomb in Springfield, Ill., April 15, 2015, during an event to mark the 150th anniversary of Lincoln's assassination. Crandall is a cryptologic technician. Sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln also participated in ceremonies at Ford's Theater and President Lincoln's Cottage in Washington, D.C.