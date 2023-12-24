CONGRESSIONAL GOLD

Army Air Corps Sgt. Amelia Jones, a veteran of the original Tuskegee Airmen, addresses the audience after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal at Hospice Savannah in Savannah, Ga., April 19, 2015. Attendees witnessed the 95-year-old veteran receive her medal, one of the two highest civilian awards in the United States. U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia (not pictured), Army Brig. Gen. James R. Blackburn Jr., right, and Army Command Sgt. Maj. Stanley Varner (not pictured) presented the medal.