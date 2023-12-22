An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus offers remarks at a renaming ceremony for the Humphreys Building at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., April 20, 2015. The building, recently reopened after a gunman killed 12 people Sept. 16, 2013, is the headquarters for the Naval Sea Systems Command. It was named after Joshua Humphreys, the architect of the original six U.S. Navy frigates, including the USS Constitution.

HUMPHREYS BUILDING

