An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Bill Kennedy marshals a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III on Dover Air Force Base, Del., April 26, 2015. The aircraft is loaded with 69 members of the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team, their supplies and equipment, and six K-9 dogs, to assist Nepal with rescue operations after the country was struck by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake. Kennedy is assigned to the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

NEPAL PREPARATIONS

Bill Kennedy marshals a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III on Dover Air Force Base, Del., April 26, 2015. The aircraft is loaded with 69 members of the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team, their supplies and equipment, and six K-9 dogs, to assist Nepal with rescue operations after the country was struck by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake. Kennedy is assigned to the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

Photo Gallery