K-9 TEAM

Jennifer Massey, Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue K-9 search specialist from Fairfax, Va., and her K-9 dog, Phayu, board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III on Dover Air Force Base, Del., April 26, 2015. Massey and Phayu are part of a 69-person search and rescue team deploying to Nepal to assist in rescue operations after the country was struck by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake.