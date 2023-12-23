SUPPLIES FOR NEPAL

Air Force Senior Airman Tavin Alford loads equipment and supplies for the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team onto a C-17 Globemaster III on Dover Air Force Base, Del., April 26, 2015. The 69-member search and rescue team is deploying to Nepal to assist with rescue operations after the country was struck by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake. Alford is an air transportation journeyman assigned to the 436th Aerial Port Squadron.