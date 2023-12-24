An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Seaman April Schwertman emerges from muddy water at the Jungle Warfare Training Center's "pit and pond" in Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2015. More than 60 Seabees attended the weeklong course, which prepares Marines and joint forces for combat in a dense jungle environment. Schwertman is assigned to Naval Mobil Construction Battalion 5, which serves several countries in the Pacific area of operations.

MUD MOLD

U.S. Navy Seaman April Schwertman emerges from muddy water at the Jungle Warfare Training Center's "pit and pond" in Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2015. More than 60 Seabees attended the weeklong course, which prepares Marines and joint forces for combat in a dense jungle environment. Schwertman is assigned to Naval Mobil Construction Battalion 5, which serves several countries in the Pacific area of operations.

Photo Gallery