STINGER MISSION

An Air Force pilot and co-pilot return to base in an AC-130W Stinger II after a live-fire mission to support Emerald Warrior on Hurlburt Field, Fla., April 27, 2015. Emerald Warrior is the Defense Department's only irregular warfare exercise which allows joint and combined partners to train together and prepare for contingency operations. The airmen are assigned to the 73rd Special Operations Squadron.