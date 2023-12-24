BILATERAL MEETING

From left: U.S. Navy Adm. Timothy Keating, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, U.S. Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates, U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Peter Chiarelli, hold a bilateral meeting with Philippine Secretary of Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his staff during the 7th annual Asia Security Summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, May 31, 2008.