An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thanks Philippine Lt. Gen. Nelson Allaga, commander the Phillipines' Western Mindanao Command, at the conclusion of a meeting between the military leaders in Zamboanga, Republic of the Philippines, June 1, 2008. Mullen is on a eight day tour visiting Asian Pacific nations, their leaders and service members assigned to the region.

ZAMBOANGA HANDSHAKE

U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thanks Philippine Lt. Gen. Nelson Allaga, commander the Phillipines' Western Mindanao Command, at the conclusion of a meeting between the military leaders in Zamboanga, Republic of the Philippines, June 1, 2008. Mullen is on a eight day tour visiting Asian Pacific nations, their leaders and service members assigned to the region.

Photo Gallery