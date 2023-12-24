ZAMBOANGA HANDSHAKE

U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thanks Philippine Lt. Gen. Nelson Allaga, commander the Phillipines' Western Mindanao Command, at the conclusion of a meeting between the military leaders in Zamboanga, Republic of the Philippines, June 1, 2008. Mullen is on a eight day tour visiting Asian Pacific nations, their leaders and service members assigned to the region.