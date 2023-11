HONOR CORDON

U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, walks through a welcome honor cordon with Philippine Lt. Gen. Nelson Allaga, commander of the Philippine Western Mindanao Command, in Zamboanga, Republic of the Philippines, June 1, 2008. Mullen is on a eight day tour visiting Asian Pacific nations, their leaders and service members assigned to the region.