CHAIRMAN MEETS CHIEF

U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is welcomed by Lt. Gen Alexander M. Yano, chief of staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines, to General Headquarters, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Manila, Republic of the Philippines, June 2, 2008. Mullen is on an eight-day tour visiting Asian Pacific nations, their leaders and troops assigned to the region.