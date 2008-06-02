PHILIPPINE SALUTE

Republic of the Phillipines Brig. Gen. Romeo Espino welcomes U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, upon his arrival in the Phillipines, June 2, 2008. Espino is camp commander, Camp Aguinaldo, General Headquarters, Armed Forces of the Philippines. Mullen is on an eight-day tour visiting Asian Pacific nations, their leaders and troops assigned to the region.