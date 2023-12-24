An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, honors the 17,202 troops who lost their lives in New Guinea and the Philippines during World War II and are buried in the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, Republic of the Philippines, June 2, 2008. Mullen is on an eight-day tour visiting Asian Pacific nations, their leaders and troops assigned to the region.

AMERICAN CEMETERY

