COMMAND CHANGE

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert A. Winzenried, U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Gens. Burwell "B.B." Bell and Walter "Skip" Sharp, and U.S. Navy Adm. Timothy Keating, commander, U.S. Pacific Command, salute the passing of the colors during the change of command ceremony for commander, U.S. Forces Korea, June 3, 2008. Sharp relieved Bell at the top U.S. military post on the Korean peninsula.