U.S. Army Gen. Walter "Skip" Sharp, left, and U.S. Army Gen. Burwell "B.B." Bell stand at the conclusion of the change of command ceremony for commander, U.S. Forces Korea, June 3, 2008. U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, rear left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and U.S. Navy Adm. Timothy Keating, rear right, commander, U.S. Pacific Command, participated in the ceremony. Sharp assumed command from Bell at the top U.S. military post on the Korean peninsula.

GENERAL ACHIEVEMENT

