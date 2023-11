GULF JUMPER

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Eddingfield, left, jumps off the back ramp of an MH-53 Pave Low helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 over the Gulf of Aden during a training mission, May 31, 2008. Eddingfield, a diver, is assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa out of Camp Lemonier, Djibouti.