ROAD TO BARAK

Air Force Lt. Col. Russell T. Kaskel, Panjshir provincial reconstruction team commander, speaks to a crowd of more than 1,000 at the ground-breaking ceremony for a $6 million road that will link Barak to Khenj in Panjshir province, Afghanistan, May 28, 2008. The 11-mile, two-lane road is scheduled to be complete in March 2009.