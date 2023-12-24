PANJSHIR PACBOT

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Snow prepares to send a PACBOT or robot to detect and dispose of bombs to an incident site while local authorities look on in Panjshir, Afghanistan, May 24, 2008. A local farmer contacted authorities when he found two 107mm rockets on a timer aimed at a coalition forward operating base. Snow, a robot operator, is assigned to 755th Air Expeditionary Group.