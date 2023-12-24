PHILIPPINE FIVE

U.S. Navy sailor Carlos Chacara, a personnel specialist, smacks a high-five with a student at West Central Elementary School, the Philippines, June 2, 2008. U.S. maritime and Philippine forces are supporting a variety of humanitarian and at-sea activities during the Philippines phase of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2008, an annual event between the United States and six Southeast Asia nations to build relationships and enhance the operational readiness of participating forces.