PENTAGON ANNOUNCEMENT U.S. Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates announces that he has accepted the resignations of both Secretary of the Air Force Michael W. Wynne and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. T. Michael Moseley at a Pentagon press conference, June 5, 2008. Gates accepted the resignation in connection with two incidents, occuring in 2006 and 2007, involving the mishandling of nuclear weapons components.