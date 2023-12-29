MISSILE TARGET TEST The U.S. Navy launches two modified Standard Missile-2 Block IV interceptors from the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie during a Missile Defense Agency test to intercept a short-range ballistic missile target, June 5, 2008. The missiles intercepted the target approximately 12 miles above the Pacific Ocean 100 miles west of Kauai, Hawaii, on the Pacific Missile Range Facility. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.04 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 913847-G-SVD53-783.jpg Photo Gallery