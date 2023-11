AL QA'IM JUMP

U.S. Marines prepare to jump from a KC-130J into Al Qa'im, Iraq on May 28, 2008. The Marines are assigned to the 1st Marine Logistics Group, Combat Logistics Battalion-6, 3D Reconnaissance Battalion and CLB-6 and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352. They are conducing a logistical air delivery re-supply operation to deliver water and fuel to Al Qa'im, Iraq.