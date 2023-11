TURRET VIEW

U.S. Army Pfc. Ashley Glaspie sets her gun turret in position before heading out on a patrol in the Thawra 1 neighborhood of the Sadr City district of Baghdad, June 3, 2008. Glaspie is assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, 3rd Platoon, 1st Squad, 191st Military Police Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.