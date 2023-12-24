'MARRIAGE' IN THAILAND

The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Essex performs a stern-gate marriage with Landing Craft Utility 1631, while back-loading elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, June 9, 2008. The USS Essex is off the coast of Sattahip, Thailand after completing Cobra Gold 2008, a Thai and U.S.-sponsored military exercise designed to enhance interoperability between joint U.S. forces and the combined forces of the United States, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and Indonesia.