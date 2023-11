SADR CITY VISIT

U.S. Army Gen. David H. Petraeus, U.S. Army Multi-National Force - Iraq commander, waves at Iraqi citizens as he and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Barham Salih walk through the Thawra 1 neighborhood of the Sadr City district of Baghdad, June 4, 2008. Petraeus is visiting Baghdad to observe Task Force Gold Operations at Joint Security Station Sadr City.