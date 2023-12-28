INTERNATIONAL FELLOWS

U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with graduating students from the International Fellows Program at the National War College on Fort Leslie J. McNair in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2008. The program offers one-year fellowships to select senior officers from more than 50 nations and includes extensive travel within the U.S. to military, cultural and industrial locations.