SATTLER EMBRACE

U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. John Sattler, right, director for strategic plans and policy for the Joint Staff, is embraced by key note speaker Gen. Jim Conway, commandant, U.S. Marine Corps, during Sattler's retirement ceremony at the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C., June 9, 2008. Sattler retired after more than 35 years of active duty in command positions throughout the world.