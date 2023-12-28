LEADERS TALK

U.S. Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates, left, walks with U.S. Air Force Gen. Norton A. Schwartz , commander, U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Air Force Gen. Art Licthe, commander, Air Mobility Command, and U.S. Air Force Col. Alan Hunt, Jr., commander, 375th Airlift Wing, on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., June 10, 2008. Gates has recommended that President Bush nominate Schwartz to become the next Air Force chief of staff. Gates has been visiting airmen to reassure them about the future following