CAPITOL CANNON

Prototype 1 of the Non-Line-of-Sight Cannon was unveiled, June 11, 2008, on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C. U.S. Army scientists will put a total of eight prototypes through rigorous testing to ensure they meet performance requirements. U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe from Oklahoma, Secretary of the Army Pete Geren, and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. George Casey Jr., viewed the system.