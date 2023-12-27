DAUGHTER OF FERRIS

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rebekah D. Hall entertains an Iraqi girl as the child’s mother reviews search procedures as part of "Sisters of Ferris" training in Ferris, Iraq, June 5, 2008. The Sisters of Ferris will inspect women for weapons, suicide vests, large amounts of cash and contraband at entry control points. Hall is assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group.