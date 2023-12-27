An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rebekah D. Hall entertains an Iraqi girl as the child’s mother reviews search procedures as part of "Sisters of Ferris" training in Ferris, Iraq, June 5, 2008. The Sisters of Ferris will inspect women for weapons, suicide vests, large amounts of cash and contraband at entry control points. Hall is assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group.

DAUGHTER OF FERRIS

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rebekah D. Hall entertains an Iraqi girl as the child’s mother reviews search procedures as part of "Sisters of Ferris" training in Ferris, Iraq, June 5, 2008. The Sisters of Ferris will inspect women for weapons, suicide vests, large amounts of cash and contraband at entry control points. Hall is assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group.

Photo Gallery