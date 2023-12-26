RETURNING HOME More than 5,000 U.S. Navy seaman return to their homeport to a waiting crowd of friends and family after a scheduled seven-month combat deployment, Norfolk, Va., June 4, 2008. The USS Harry S.Truman was deployed in support of maritime security operations in the Mediterranean Sea and Persian Gulf, as well as providing close air support for ground forces serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 324257-G-HRN84-857.jpg Photo Gallery