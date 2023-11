HIGH-FIVES

U.S. Army Sgt. Sancho Burlaza high-fives local children while pausing on patrol in support of Operation Sabre Tempest in the village of Madaan, Iraq, June 12, 2008. Burlaza is assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment's 2nd Squadron. Operation Sabre Tempest was launched drive insurgents from villages south of Balad Ruz, Iraq, and encourage citizen patrols.