FILLER UP

U.S. Army Sgt. Rick D. Peevy, guides his UH-60 Blackhawk in order to fill a bucket with river water to fight wildfires at Fort Carson, Col., June 12, 2008. Peevy is a crew chief assigned to the Colorado Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment. His helicopter crew dropped about 22,000 gallons of water in one day to help fight the fires burning 30,000 acres.