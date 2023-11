NEW TOWN

U.S. Army Capt. Eric Morton, center, commander of the 101st Airborne Division's Company B, 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment, walks with Iraqi Maj. Ahmed Hassan and Iraqi 1st Lt. Yasev Mutasam through Shakriyah, Iraq, area during Operation New Town, June 10, 2008. New Town is a census operation in which photos of all military-age males are taken and weapons in households are counted.