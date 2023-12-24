ON TARGET

Japanese Army Staff Sgt. Masayuki Inomata aims a surface-to-air missile launcher at "enemy aircraft", June 11, 2008, while Staff Sgt. Hiroshi Yamashita locates the target during Exercise Red Flag-Alaska. Both are missile operators assigned to the Japanese Air Self Defense Force. Red Flag-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored 10-day combat training exercise conducted four times a year on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.