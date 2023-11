ROCK-A-BYE GOAT

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Melody Colangeli, assigned to the USS Boxer, holds a baby goat while visiting a family goat ranch with a team of Army veterinarians in the Huacho region of Peru during an Operation Continuing Promise 2008 veterinary civil affairs project, Huacho, Peru, June 13, 2008. Colangeli is an aviation maintenance administrationman.