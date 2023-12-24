An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Capt. Eric Oksenvaag maintains a security position along in the Jamilla Market area of the Sadr City District of Baghdad, June 18, 2008. Oksenvaag commands the 1st Armored Division's Company C, Task Force Regulars, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, attached to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Multi-National Division – Baghdad.

SADR CITY RECON

