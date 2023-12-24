An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marine Corps aviation crews aboard CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters prepare for a formation landing during urban flight operations training in Indianapolis, June 16, 2008. The Marines are assigned to Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 264 from Marine Corps Air Station, New River, N.C. The squadron is part of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit training for deployment later this year.

INDIANAPOLIS LANDING

