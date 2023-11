COMCAM AT WORK

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cory Boatwright videotapes U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division as they parachute from a C-17 Golbemaster III aircraft during a joint forcible entry exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., June 17, 2008. Boatwright is assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron.