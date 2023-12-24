An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matt Strand, left, and U.S. Army Pfc. Marvin Hatton pass sandbags used to prevent erosion of a levee near Winfield, Mo., June 20, 2008. Both are members of the Missouri National Guard, which is fighting floods in the state. Strand is assigned to the 131st Fighter Wing in St. Louis, and Hatton is assigned to the 1140th Engineering Battalion in Cape Girardeau.

EROSION PREVENTION

