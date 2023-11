GOOD TO GO

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Rob Anderson signals that he is ready to descend to the former Soviet submarine Juliett 484, Providence R.I., June 20, 2008. The submarine sank during a storm at her mooring point in about 30 feet of water in April of 2007. Anderson is a Navy Reservist stationed with NAVSEA Systems Explosive Ordinance Disposal Tech Support Unit in Indian Head, Md.