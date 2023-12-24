OLYMPIC GRIP

U. S. Army Staff Sgt. Dremiel Byers defeats U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program teammate Army Spc. Tim Taylor in the finals of the 264.5-pound Greco-Roman division of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Wrestling at the Thomas and Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, June 15, 2008. Byers won the best-of-three series, 2-1, and earned a berth in the Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.