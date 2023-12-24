TYPHOON FENGSHEN RELIEF

U.S. Navy sailors load cases of water bound for the Philippines onto a C-2A Greyhound assigned to Fleet Logistics Combat Support Squadron 30 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, June 25, 2008. The USS Ronald Reagan sent 12,000 bottles of water and 7,500 pounds of rice to the Philippines for humanitarian relief to the victims of Typhoon Fengshen.