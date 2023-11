MOO-VING CLOSER

U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Santalucia takes time to spread a little joy, not only to the people of the Taji Qada, northwest of Baghdad, with whom he works to help on a daily basis, but also to one lucky cow, June 21, 2008. Santalucia is an infantryman with the 25th Infantry Division's Company B, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, Multinational Division Baghdad.